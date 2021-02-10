TDOT Officials prepare residents for potential icy roads

JACKSON, Tenn.– Temperatures are beginning to drop and icy road conditions could soon follow.

TDOT workers began dispensing salt on the roads Wednesday ahead of possible icy roads and highways.



“Our crews will be out working. They’ll be pushing the ice or the precipitation off of the roadway as well as making sure that we have salt and salt brine on the roadway to help with that de-icing,” said Nichole Lawrence, TDOT Community Relations Officer.

The forecast is calling for up to a quarter inch of ice or more in parts of west Tennessee, Lawrence says they’ll have to play it by ear.

“It’s just really going to depend on what falls overnight but if there are icy conditions in the morning, I would stress if you don’t have to get out, not to get out,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence says there are a few safety precautions to remember if you plan on driving.

“If you have to go out, just make sure you give yourself plenty of time and leave some extra space between you and that vehicle that’s around you as well,” said Lawrence.

Also, she says the salt and salt brine used on the roads are very effective to prevent losing traction.

“It’s sticky to the road, so when the precipitation does fall, it helps. Now, it doesn’t catch everything because there’s always black ice and different things that will adhere to the roadway,” said Lawrence.

As temperatures began to plummet, TDOT crews have plans to add other ingredients to the salt brine mixture.

“Whether it’s potato juice or calcium chloride, that helps when the temperature is below that mid 20 degree level,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence says at this point, TDOT has no plans to close roads but that can change depending on weather conditions.

To keep on top of road conditions, you can use the TDOT Smartway app or dial 5-1-1.