UTM campuses to move virtual through Friday

MARTIN, Tenn. — Due to the threat of inclement weather, the University of Tennessee at Martin has moved all classes to a virtual format.

This will include classes at the main campus and regional centers in Jackson, Parsons, Selmer, Somerville and Ripley.

The move will go in effect at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 and will remain in effect until Friday, February 12, 2021.

Staff will telework during those dates.

Supervisors will notify employees who are to report for work in-person, according to a news release.

For more information, call (731) 881-7615.