UTM to expand in-person learning in the fall

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin says students can expect more in-person options in the fall.

UTM says this expansion coincides with an increase in vaccine availability across the state.

“Many have worked hard to bring us to a better place in this pandemic, and UT Martin is ready to take the next steps toward normal university operations,” said UT Martin Chancellor

Keith Carver. “We’re also realistic that conditions can change, so we’ll prepare to change direction if conditions warrant. Safety remains our top priority.”

In-person options, along with a more traditional opening, will be at the main campus and the fiver regional centers in Jackson, Parsons, Selmer, Somerville and Ripley.

UTM says it will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tennessee Department of Health and its own guidelines for keeping everyone safe.