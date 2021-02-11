2 West Tennessee hospitals receive ‘BEST’ Award for Babies

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two West Tennessee hospitals have been awarded the “BEST” Award for their effort in reducing the state’s infant mortality rate.

The release from West Tennessee Healthcare says nearly 7 out of every 1,000 infants in the state do not reach their first birthday.

For meeting select criteria, both the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and Volunteer Hospital in Martin were given the award from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The release says “BEST” stands for “Breastfeeding, Early elective delivery reduction and Safe sleep for Tennessee babies,” and it is given to hospitals that meet the goals and procedures for reducing infant mortality.

Criteria set by the Tennessee Department of Health includes breastfeeding, early elective delivery and safe sleep.

“We are dedicated to improving the health and well-being of children, which is why we worked with our physicians and clinical teams to improve our efforts around breastfeeding, early elective delivery elimination and safe sleep,” said Tina Prescott, Chief Operating Officer of West Tennessee Healthcare.

For more information on the award, click here.