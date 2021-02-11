25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,736 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,736.

Those new patients range in age from 1-month-old to 84-years-old.

There are currently nine Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,423 (59.8%)

38301: 3,151 (29.3%)

38356: 184 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 192 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 224 (2.1%)

38392: 74 (0.7%)

38355: 30 (0.2%)

38362: 138 (1.2%)

38006: 6 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 95 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,816 (26.2%)

White: 4,630 (43.1%)

Asian: 44 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 250 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 200 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,796 (26.1%)

Gender:

Female: 5,982 (55.7%)

Male: 4,673 (43.5%)

Unknown: 81 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,031 (93.4%)

Not recovered: 162 (1.5%)

Better: 202 (1.9%)

Unknown: 162 (1.5%)

Deaths: 179 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 552 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,248 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,827 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,559 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,545 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,547 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,235 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 684 (6.4%)

80+: 436 (4.1%)

Unknown: 103 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.