Martin residents adjust to icy conditions

MARTIN, Tenn. — Plenty of ice covered cars, buildings and the roadways across northwest Tennessee, and people who live in Martin adjusted to the freezing cold.

While many bundled up to fight off the cold, one man who is originally from Michigan made his way outside, wearing just a t-shirt and shorts in 30 degree weather.

“I feel like some people are a bit wary of it down south, and I saw people swerving lanes, but I don’t plan to stay out long, so breathing it in can be bad for you, but just a few minutes in not going to kill you,” said Calep Smallowood, a resident of Martin.

With plenty of icy roads, people are trying to stay safe while walking in the ice.

Two fraternity brothers who attend the University of Tennessee at Martin say this is their first time experiencing the icy conditions on campus, and they’re making the best of it.

“It’s very fun. We had a good time sledding,” said Brycen Horner, a UT Martin student.

“We always enjoy hanging out together. Being brothers, it’s a good opportunity to let us bond together,” Seth Bowers said, a UT Martin student.

Others say they’re taking precautions just in case the weather gets worse.