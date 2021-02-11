State awarded nearly $7 million in grants in computer science, STEM education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee has been awarded two grants for computer science and STEM education.

“Thanks to longstanding partnerships with local and national partners, Tennessee is receiving nearly $7 million dollars to strengthen high school achievement, boost postsecondary enrollment and directly benefit Tennessee high school students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “These grants will help ensure students are given additional opportunities to earn credit and build critical skills before leaving high school, which we know is essential for the success of our students and our state.”

The release says both grants will be used to kickstart new initiatives in the computer science and STEM fields.

Among those initiatives includes the Tennessee Expansion of Computer Science Career Pathways Project, which brings five rural school districts, post-secondary and industry partners together to grow computer science pathways in rural areas, according to the release.

The release says the Gibson County Special School District and the Trenton Special School District are both a part of the project.

For more information about statewide initiatives, click here.