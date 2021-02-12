2 additional deaths, 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Those patients are:

a 70-year-old woman, who died Jan. 23.

a 93- year-old man, who died Jan. 30.

A total of 181 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 11 COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,747.

Those new patients range in age from 3-years-old to 77-years-old.

There are currently seven Madison County residents hospitalized, with three patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,427 (59.8%)

38301: 3,158 (29.4%)

38356: 184 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 192 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 224 (2.1%)

38392: 74 (0.7%)

38355: 30 (0.2%)

38362: 138 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 95 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,826 (26.3%)

White: 4,640 (43.2%)

Asian: 44 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 251 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 200 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,786 (25.9%)

Gender:

Female: 5,990 (55.7%)

Male: 4,676 (43.5%)

Unknown: 81 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,049 (93.5%)

Not recovered: 156 (1.5%)

Better: 195 (1.8%)

Unknown: 166 (1.5%)

Deaths: 181 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 554 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,249 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,830 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,560 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,546 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,547 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,236 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 686 (6.4%)

80+: 436 (4.1%)

Unknown: 103 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.