2 additional deaths, 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
Those patients are:
- a 70-year-old woman, who died Jan. 23.
- a 93- year-old man, who died Jan. 30.
A total of 181 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed another 11 COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,747.
Those new patients range in age from 3-years-old to 77-years-old.
There are currently seven Madison County residents hospitalized, with three patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,427 (59.8%)
- 38301: 3,158 (29.4%)
- 38356: 184 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 192 (1.8%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 224 (2.1%)
- 38392: 74 (0.7%)
- 38355: 30 (0.2%)
- 38362: 138 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 95 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,826 (26.3%)
- White: 4,640 (43.2%)
- Asian: 44 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 251 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 200 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,786 (25.9%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,990 (55.7%)
- Male: 4,676 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 81 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,049 (93.5%)
- Not recovered: 156 (1.5%)
- Better: 195 (1.8%)
- Unknown: 166 (1.5%)
- Deaths: 181 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 554 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,249 (11.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,830 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,560 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,546 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,547 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,236 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 686 (6.4%)
- 80+: 436 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 103 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.