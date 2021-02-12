Byron Arnold Pate, Jr.

Family only graveside services for Byron Arnold Pate, Jr., 79, will be held Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Reverend Kevin Wood officiating. Interment will follow. Mr. Pate, a retired Postmaster for the United States Postal Service, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born on January 17, 1942 in Gleason, Tennessee to Arnold and Rebecca Castleman Pate. He was a member of McKenzie Cumberland Presbyterian Church, a graduate of Bethel College, a volunteer for McKenzie United Neighbors, and was on the Carroll County 911 Board. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 55 years Sandra Kay Rigsby Pate who died January 28, 2019, a sister Jane Pate and a brother Jerry Michael Pate.

Survivors include his son Douglas (Valerie) Pate of Dresden, his daughter Debbie Pate of McKenzie and a granddaughter Lauren Troutt.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.