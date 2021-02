Funeral services for Corbin Syroce Josiah Yarbrough, age 1 Month, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm at The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Baby Corbin Yarbrough passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.