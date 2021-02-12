Donnie Gwendolyn Seward Bobbitt, age 82, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and wife of the late Robert J. Bobbitt, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, February 9, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Donnie was born July 3, 1938 in Shelby County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Glenn Clifton Seward and Hazel Elizabeth Biggs Seward. She graduated from Collierville High School in Collierville, Tennessee and was a longtime resident of the Macon Community. She was employed at Trustmark Bank and First Citizens Bank as a teller for many years before her retirement and attended Morning Sun Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Cordova, Tennessee. Donnie enjoyed country western dancing in earlier years.

Mrs. Bobbitt is survived by her brother and his wife, Clif B. and Waverly Seward of Arlington, Tennessee.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Bobbitt will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland, Tennessee with Rev. Dr. Andy McClung officiating. A visitation for Mrs. Bobbitt will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

