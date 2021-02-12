Dr. Nathan Lewis to resume position at JCM Early College High

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Schools says Dr. Nathan Lewis is returning as the principal of Jackson Central-Merry Early College High school.

The release from JMCSS says Lewis has been in the role since 2016.

“Dr. Lewis is responsible for a number of improvements JMCSS has made in the last several years. From securing thousands of dollars in robotics grants for our middle schools, to enhancing the academic status of JCM-Early College High through Computer Science and Coding opportunities, Dr. Leis is a rising administrative star in this state and he’s taken the JCM brand to new heights each year,” said Dr. Marlon King, the superintendent for JMCSS.

Lewis says it has been his passion to help students.

“My passion has always been to help students in our community set and achieve their academic goals. We know formal education or technical training past high school are keys to success. And it’s our job as educators to encourage all students to find a path in those directions,” Lewis said.

The release says Lewis is a 1999 North Side High School graduate, and has undergraduate and graduate degrees from Freed-Hardeman University.