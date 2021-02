Services for Katherine Moffitt Ford, age 90, of Lexington, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Henderson County Cremation Services of TN in Lexington, Tennessee. Mrs. Ford passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Briarwood Community Living Center in Lexington, TN.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.