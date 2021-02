Mrs. Willie G. Stewart passed away at her residence on February 7, 2021.Visitation will be at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel from 12:00 pm-7:00 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021. A funeral service to celebrate Mrs. Stewart’s life will begin at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 15, 2021 at St. Paul CME Church. Interment will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mask/Social Distancing and Maximum occupancy will be observed. For more information call Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.