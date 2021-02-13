Discovery Park of America to be closed Sunday, February 14

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America will be closed on Sunday, February 14 due to the expected inclement weather.

The park’s normal hours of operation are 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays.

The park is also normally open on Sunday from 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

For more information on Discovery Park of America call at (731) 885-5455, visit their website or find them on facebook.