Discovery Park of America to be closed Sunday, February 14
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America will be closed on Sunday, February 14 due to the expected inclement weather.
The park’s normal hours of operation are 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays.
The park is also normally open on Sunday from 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
For more information on Discovery Park of America call at (731) 885-5455, visit their website or find them on facebook.