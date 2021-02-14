School and Company closures for Monday, Feb. 15th

WEST TENNESSEE —

Due to the weather, all Freed-Hardeman University traditional classes are canceled Mon., Feb. 15.

University offices will also be closed at all locations.

Online and web conference classes will meet as scheduled.

Bethel University will be closed for normal operations both Monday (2/15) and Tuesday (2/16).

Classes will still meet remotely.

The University of Memphis Lambuth campus will be closed Mon., Feb. 15.

Remote work and classes will continue as scheduled.

The University of Tennessee at Martin main campus and five regional centers will have virtual classes from February 15th to the 19th.

All campuses of Jackson State community college will be closed Monday, and all classes are canceled.

Young Touchstone in Jackson and Lexington is closed on Monday (2/15).

The Woman’s Clinic in Jackson is closed at both locations on Monday (2/15).

Discovery Park of America will be closed Mon., Feb. 15.