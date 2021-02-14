Ted Everett Foster

Services for Ted Everett Foster, 83, of McKenzie, Tennessee will be held Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Bob Wood officiating.

Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 11:00 am until service time.

Mr. Foster, a retired Aluminum plant worker from Consolidated Aluminum and retired State of Tennessee Department of Transportation employee, died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on July 1, 1937 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Everett and Rozelle Claytor Foster.

He was a member of Concord Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for 57 years, a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving from 1956 to 1960, served seven years with the Tennessee National Guard, and was a Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gene Foster, and grandparents Ben and Lena Claytor and Otis and Ruth Foster.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years Patty McKennie Foster of McKenzie, three daughters Kathy (Bobby) Birdwell, Lori (Mike) Ferguson, and Amy (Darrell) Jones, a son Ricky (Lana) Foster all of the McKenzie area, eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and a sister Sandra (Gene) Foster of McKenzie.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Will Jones, Bobby Dale Birdwell, Jr., Michael Byrd, Mitch Foster, Austin Byrd, and Nick Ghyers, Honorary pallbearers will be David Ferguson, Mike Ferguson, Bobby Birdwell, Darrell Jones, and Matt Foster.

Memorials the family asks to please consider making in Mr. Ted’s memory to the Concord Cemetery Shady Grove Road, McKenzie, TN 38201.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit their website.