6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 10,782 total in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

There are now a total of 10,782 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says those patients range in age from 10-years-old to 74-years-old.

There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,445 (59.8%)

38301: 3,173 (29.4%)

38356: 184 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 193 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 224 (2.1%)

38392: 74 (0.7%)

38355: 30 (0.2%)

38362: 140 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 94 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,841 (26.4%)

White: 4,659 (43.2%)

Asian: 45 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 251 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 202 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,784 (25.8%)

Gender:

Female: 6,014 (55.8%)

Male: 4,687 (43.5%)

Unknown: 81 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,129 (93.9%)

Not recovered: 136 (1.3%)

Better: 194 (1.8%)

Unknown: 142 (1.3%)

Deaths: 181 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 560 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,253 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,833 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,567 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,549 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,550 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,239 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 686 (6.4%)

80+: 437 (4%)

Unknown: 108 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.