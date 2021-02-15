Ms. Cynthia Roebuck

Cynthia RoebuckMs. Cynthia Roebuck was born on December 29, 1958 in Jackson, TN. She transitioned from this life on February 10, 2021.

Funeral Services will be at 12:00 Noon, Friday, February 19, 2021 at Agape Christian Fellowship Church. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Gardens following funeral service.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Agape Christian Fellowship Church.

A Family Hour will be held on Thursday from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm.

Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. For more information contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

