Highway department asks residents to stay home

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Highway Department superintendent Bart Walls is asking residents not to go out unless necessary.

Walls says the Madison County Highway Department is advising residents to stay home until the potentially dangerous roadway conditions improve.

The highway department will have crews and equipment salting or clearing roads that have a known problem, including bridges, hills and curves on the most traveled areas of the county.

If you must travel, use extreme caution.