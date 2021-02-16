JEA advises residents on saving energy amid winter storm
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Energy Authority is sharing tips on saving energy amid the winter storm.
JEA advises residents:
- Lower thermostats to 68 degrees
- Unplug any devices not in use, and turn off any lights not in use
- Reduce shower times and avoid baths
- Try to avoid using large appliances during the cold days
- Close the damper if the fireplace is not in use
- Do not use gas stovetops or ovens to heat the home
- Protect natural gas meters (sweep away snow or ice buildup)
- Reduce the chance for a frozen pipe by opening cabinet doors around the plumbing, close crawlspace vents, drip inside faucets
- Do not go near downed power lines, report the issue to JEA
- Leave the area if you smell gas. Call JEA and 911.
JEA says you can visit jaxenergy.com for more energy saving tips.