JEA advises residents on saving energy amid winter storm

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Energy Authority is sharing tips on saving energy amid the winter storm.

JEA advises residents:

Lower thermostats to 68 degrees

Unplug any devices not in use, and turn off any lights not in use

Reduce shower times and avoid baths

Try to avoid using large appliances during the cold days

Close the damper if the fireplace is not in use

Do not use gas stovetops or ovens to heat the home

Protect natural gas meters (sweep away snow or ice buildup)

Reduce the chance for a frozen pipe by opening cabinet doors around the plumbing, close crawlspace vents, drip inside faucets

Do not go near downed power lines, report the issue to JEA

Leave the area if you smell gas. Call JEA and 911.

JEA says you can visit jaxenergy.com for more energy saving tips.