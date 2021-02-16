JEA advises residents on saving energy amid winter storm

Tristan Fletcher

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Energy Authority is sharing tips on saving energy amid the winter storm.

JEA advises residents:

  • Lower thermostats to 68 degrees
  • Unplug any devices not in use, and turn off any lights not in use
  • Reduce shower times and avoid baths
  • Try to avoid using large appliances during the cold days
  • Close the damper if the fireplace is not in use
  • Do not use gas stovetops or ovens to heat the home
  • Protect natural gas meters (sweep away snow or ice buildup)
  • Reduce the chance for a frozen pipe by opening cabinet doors around the plumbing, close crawlspace vents, drip inside faucets
  • Do not go near downed power lines, report the issue to JEA
  • Leave the area if you smell gas. Call JEA and 911.

JEA says you can visit jaxenergy.com for more energy saving tips.

