Mr. Joe Henry Hunt was born on November 27, 1925 in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on February 12, 2021 in Jackson, Tennessee.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, February 26, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow funeral service in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Please keep this family in your prayers. For more information contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.