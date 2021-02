Ms. Gwendolyn J. McCollum

Ms. Gwendolyn J. McCollum was born on October 6, 1941. She departed this life on February 12, 2021 in Jackson Tennessee. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at New Hope Cemetery in Milan, TN. Ms. Gwendolyn J. McCollum was born on October 6, 1941. She departed this life on February 12, 2021 in Jackson Tennessee. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at New Hope Cemetery in Milan, TN.

Open Visitation will be from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Please keep this family in your prayers.

For more information contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.