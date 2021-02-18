Union City Schools to distance learn live Friday

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

UNION CITY, Tennessee. — Due to inclement weather, Friday will be a live distance learning day for students and faculty at Union City Schools.

There will be no in-person classes on any of the campuses.

However, Friday will be a full day of virtual learning for students in Grades 5-12, with each student’s regular teachers conducting classes.

Union City Elementary School students (Grades K-4th) will also participate in distance learning where possible.

All school employees are to report to their classroom by 8:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance will be taken through TEAMS.

Class schedules are as follows:

  • 1st period — 8:45-9:30 a.m.
  • 2nd period — 9:35-10:20 a.m.
  • 3rd period — 10:25-11:10 a.m.
  • 4th period — 11:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
  • Lunch break — 12:00-12:35 p.m.
  • 5th period — 12:35-1:20 p.m.
  • 6th period — 1:25-2:10 p.m.
  • 7th period — 2:15-3:00 p.m.
