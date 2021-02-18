Union City Schools to distance learn live Friday

UNION CITY, Tennessee. — Due to inclement weather, Friday will be a live distance learning day for students and faculty at Union City Schools.

There will be no in-person classes on any of the campuses.

However, Friday will be a full day of virtual learning for students in Grades 5-12, with each student’s regular teachers conducting classes.

Union City Elementary School students (Grades K-4th) will also participate in distance learning where possible.

All school employees are to report to their classroom by 8:30 a.m. Friday. Attendance will be taken through TEAMS.

Class schedules are as follows: