Gallery: Ballpark sledding and the Casey Jones Village

Tristan Fletcher

JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been a snowy and icy week for Jackson and much of the country.

If you want to see the snow, but also want to stay warm, just check out these photos from the Casey Jones Village to sledding at the Ballpark!

Plus, you can see photos from viewers here.

Categories: Local Extras
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts