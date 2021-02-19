Gallery: Ballpark sledding and the Casey Jones Village

JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been a snowy and icy week for Jackson and much of the country.

If you want to see the snow, but also want to stay warm, just check out these photos from the Casey Jones Village to sledding at the Ballpark!

1/16 Ballpark Sledding With clear skies and cold weather, many adults and children came together to sled at the Ballpark in Jackson.

2/16 Ballpark Sledding A man about to take the plunge down the hill at the Ballpark of Jackson.

3/16 Ballpark Sledding Some wait their turn as others make the trek back up the hill at the Ballpark of Jackson.

4/16 Ballpark Sledding Hold on tight! One sledder speeds down the hill at the Ballpark of Jackson.

5/16 Ballpark Sledding Marks in the snow show where past sledders have been at the Ballpark of Jackson.



6/16 Ballpark Sledding It is a nice view at the Ballpark of Jackson.

7/16 Ballpark Sledding Inner-tubes, snowboards, and more. Many have found different ways down the hill at the Ballpark of Jackson.

8/16 Ballpark Sledding One sledder makes their way back up the hill for another turn down the slope.

9/16 Ballpark Sledding Two sledders zoom down the hill at the Ballpark of Jackson.

10/16 Ballpark Sledding One resident hit the slope, but maybe not in the way they intended.



11/16 Ballpark Sledding Sledders are making their way back up the hill at the Ballpark of Jackson.

12/16 Casey Jones An ice and snow covered train at the Casey Jones Museum in Jackson, Tennessee.

13/16 Casey Jones Icicles hang from the train at the Casey Jones Museum in Jackson.

14/16 Home of Casey Jones A snow covered walkway in front of the Home of Casey Jones in Jackson.

15/16 Old Country Store A pile of snow stands tall in the in front of the Old Country Store in the Casey Jones Village.



16/16 Icicle Drip, drip. With temperatures rising, keep an eye out for melting ice on roofs.

































Plus, you can see photos from viewers here.