Haywood County audit reveals repeat deficiencies

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s office says an audit for last fiscal year shows uncorrected issues, according to a news release.

The release says the state’s annual audit had nine findings, with five of those repeated from last year’s report.

All nine findings come from the county mayor’s office, the release says.

The audit findings show weaknesses, deficiencies, or noncompliance within the county mayor’s office, according to the release.

The release says those five repeat findings include the Solid Waste Disposal Fund’s deficit, deficiencies in budget operations, accounting deficiencies, an interfund loan that was not authorized by state statute, and failure to adequately control courthouse office access.

More than half of the audit findings in Haywood County’s audit report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 were also noted in last year’s report and had not been corrected.

Other issues include failure to properly prepare year-end statements, funds transferred without the approval of the county commission, deficits in unassigned fund balances for two projects, and deficiencies in purchasing procedures, according to the release.

To read the full report, click here.