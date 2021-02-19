Services for Mr. Jamarien J. Douglass will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, 1:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Lane Chapel Church Cemetery.

Per the Executive Order from the Mayor of the City of Jackson, Face Coverings or Masks are required. Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home will ENFORCE WEARING FACE COVERINGS or MASKS for Visitations and Funeral Services and while inside the premises.

We appreciate your cooperation as we try to accommodate our families and to keep you safe as well.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com