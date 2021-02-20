2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,810 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,810.
Those new patients range in age from 31-years-old to 87-years-old.
There are currently seven Madison County residents hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,454 (59.7%)
- 38301: 3,186 (29.4%)
- 38356: 186 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 193 (1.8%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 227 (2.1%)
- 38392: 74 (0.7%)
- 38355: 30 (0.3%)
- 38362: 141 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 94 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,852 (26.4%)
- White: 4,678 (43.3%)
- Asian: 45 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 253 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 203 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,779 (25.7%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,027 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,702 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 81 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,199 (94.3%)
- Not recovered: 124 (1.1%)
- Better: 179 (1.7%)
- Unknown: 125 (1.2%)
- Deaths: 183 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 563 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,253 (11.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,834 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,573 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,552 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,554 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,243 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 692 (6.4%)
- 80+: 443 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 103 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.