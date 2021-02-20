2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,810 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,810.

Those new patients range in age from 31-years-old to 87-years-old.

There are currently seven Madison County residents hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,454 (59.7%)

38301: 3,186 (29.4%)

38356: 186 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 193 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 227 (2.1%)

38392: 74 (0.7%)

38355: 30 (0.3%)

38362: 141 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 94 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,852 (26.4%)

White: 4,678 (43.3%)

Asian: 45 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 253 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 203 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,779 (25.7%)

Gender:

Female: 6,027 (55.8%)

Male: 4,702 (43.5%)

Unknown: 81 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,199 (94.3%)

Not recovered: 124 (1.1%)

Better: 179 (1.7%)

Unknown: 125 (1.2%)

Deaths: 183 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 563 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,253 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,834 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,573 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,552 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,554 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,243 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 692 (6.4%)

80+: 443 (4.1%)

Unknown: 103 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.