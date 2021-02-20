Gibson County roads improve after winter storm

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.–Many across West Tennessee are able to finally get out of their homes and back onto the roads after this week’s winter storms.

Gibson County is seeing a major improvement on its roadways.

After the inclement weather this past week, roads in Gibson County are starting to improve and as the heavy snow and ice begins to melt.

Cars are finally able to drive on main roads after last week’s wintry mix. Before Saturday, if you were to drive on the main roads in Humboldt or Milan, they would have had heavy snow and ice, making it almost impossible to drive.

Now the roads are clearing, with snow piled up on the side of the streets away from traffic.

On some of the back roads, there’s still ice and snow. Snow is piled up in the parking lot of businesses and in front of homes.

While the roads are much improved, drivers are being asked be cautious and look out for ice on the roads.

Plow trucks are also still working to clear certain roads in the Gibson County area that have not yet been cleared.