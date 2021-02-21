

Bobby Wyatt, age 77 of Paris, TN departed life on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at AHC of Paris.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb 24 at 1:00 P.M. at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Ross of Thompson Creek Baptist Church officiating.

Burial will be held at Olive Branch Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00AM-1:00PM Wednesday, February 24, 2021 prior to the service.

Mr. Wyatt was born November 24, 1943 in Henry County, Tennessee.

Pallbearers for Mr Wyatt will be Mike Baker, Darrell Simms, Dakotah Rowlette, Dale Thatcher, Jr., Johnny Ray Smith II, and David Hoefke III.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Dinkins, and Tyler Webb.

Mr. Wyatt was born to Talmadge Dewitt Wyatt and Annie Rilla Stallings Wyatt, both preceded.

He was married to Bonita Rhodes Wyatt of Paris, TN; on July 29, 1967.

They had one daughter, Tammy Wyatt of Paris, TN and one son, Timothy “Timmy” Wyatt of Paris, TN.

Mr. Wyatt had two grandchildren, Jessica James and Emily Robertson and four great grandchildren, Chloe Mae Owen, Kylee Marie Owen, Dawson Ray Thompson and

Harley Raine Rowlette.

Mr. Wyatt had three sisters, Christine Townsend of Nashville, Shirley Revel, JoAnn Parker, Ollie Vee Dunlap, all three preceded.

Mr. Wyatt also had two brothers, Clifford Wyatt and Junior Wyatt, both preceded.

Bobby was a Cowboy for H.C. Spinks for 50 years.

He was a member of Thompson Creek Baptist Church.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Family request casual dress and memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1505, Paris, TN 38242.

Additional information can be found with:

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242, Phone: (731) 642-1441