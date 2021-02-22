Birdie Mae Goodman Martin, age 79, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday morning, February 20, 2021 at her home.

Birdie was born June 19, 1941 in Haywood County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Roscoe Goodman and Lucy Pittman Goodman. She was employed at Harmon International for many years before her retirement and was a member of Whiteville First Baptist Church. Birdie loved dancing, growing flowers, listening to country music, watching westerns and special times with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ms. Martin is survived by three daughters, Faye Martin of Whiteville, TN, Barbara Herman (Tommy) of Whiteville, TN and Shirley Wiggins (Jeff) of Somerville, TN; her son, Terry Martin (Connie) of Medon, TN; four sisters, Dorothy Martin of Whiteville, TN, Christine Watson of Whiteville, TN, Earlene Potter of Whiteville, TN and Girlene Hopper of Toone, TN; her brother, Johnny Goodman (Linda) of Whiteville, TN; eleven grandchildren, Greg Vaughn, Birdie Ann Herman, Meredith Corolla (Larry), Terry Frank Martin, Jr. (Mandy), Loretta Herman, Josh Martin, Jessica Martin (B.J.), Tabitha Martin (Mandy), Timothy Martin, T.J. Wiggins and Anthony Wiggins; and four great-grandchildren, Megan Fawcett, Wednesday Shepherd, Kathleen Martin and Terry Roscoe Johnson Martin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Lucille Wright, Frances Wright, Nadine Goodman and Irene Goodman; two brothers, Roy Goodman and J.T. Goodman; and her grandson, Richard Lynn Martin.

Funeral Services for Ms. Martin will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Whiteville First Baptist Church with Bro. Bill Sorrell officiating. Interment will follow in the Harmony Cemetery at Whiteville. A visitation for Ms. Martin will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Whiteville First Baptist Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Greg Vaughn, Terry Frank Martin Jr., Josh Martin, Timothy Martin, T.J. Wiggins and Anthony Wiggins.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.