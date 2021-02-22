Bobby Joe Ferge, age 39, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Nikki Ferge, departed this life Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at his home.

Bobby was born December 31, 1981 in Somerville, the son of Natelee Lansdell and the late Kenneth Carl Ferge, Sr. He was employed with the Hardeman County Highway Department in earlier years and was of the Baptist faith. He was a prankster that was always joking around and had a heart of gold. Bobby loved spending time with his family and friends and loved spending time with his boys whom he loved dearly. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the river and riding four-wheelers. He liked to take things apart to see how it worked and put them back together again. Bobby loved his dogs, Hank and Waylon.

Bobby is survived by his wife who he married September 26, 2016, Nikki Ferge; two sons, Hayden Ferge and Hunter Ferge; his mother, Natelee Lansdell; his sister, Jennifer Bishop; his brother, Kenny Ferge, Jr. and his wife, Renee; eight nieces and nephews, one great niece and one great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Ferge, Sr.; his brother, Christopher Ferge; his stepfather, Robin Lansdell; and his grandparents, Jack Ferge, Ruby Ferge, Jeanine Lunsford and Blackie Lunsford.

Graveside Services for Mr. Ferge will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Whiteville, Tennessee with Terry Logan officiating.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Joey Logan, Brian Ferge, Charles “Big Boy” Ferge, Mike Simons, Jeff Ferge, Lyndon Helmuth, Rex Rogers and Jimmy Goodman.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.