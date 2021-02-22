Health dept. now scheduling vaccine appointments for residents 65+

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department announced in a news release Monday that they are now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Madison County residents aged 65 and older.

Residents included in this phase can schedule an appointment online by clicking here.

Those without internet access can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment line at 1-888-796-8894.

The health department says appointments will be issued in 30 minute increments, meaning residents can show up to receive their vaccine at any point during their allotted time.

You are asked to bring a valid ID with proof of age and Madison County residency.

The COVID-19 vaccines remain unavailable to the general public at this time, and the health department will make an announcement when they move to the next phase of distribution.