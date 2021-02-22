High School Basketball Scores (Feb. 22)
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local high school basketball scores from February 22, 2021.
GIRLS:
Huntingdon 62, West Carroll 36
Crockett Co. 55, Obion Co. 53
Dyersburg 51, Milan 28
USJ 69, TCA 45
South Side 80, North Side 23
McNairy 63, Lexington 50
Chester Co. 53, Adamsville 38
Haywood 77, Ripley 49
Bradford 39, South Fulton 36
Greenfield 60, Lake Co. 30
Halls 68, Humboldt 18
McKenzie 74, Big Sandy 39
Gleason 41, Dresden 26
BOYS:
Dyersburg 56, Milan 54
South Gibson 59, Crockett Co. 53
South Side 74, Adamsville 40
Chester Co. 83, North Side 73
Lexington 62, Riverside 57
Scotts Hill 63, McNairy 58
Haywood 77, Millington 54
McKenzie 80, Clarksburg 38