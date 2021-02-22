High School Basketball Scores (Feb. 22)

Alex Northcut

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local high school basketball scores from February 22, 2021.

GIRLS:

Huntingdon 62, West Carroll 36

Crockett Co. 55, Obion Co. 53

Dyersburg 51, Milan 28

USJ 69, TCA 45

South Side 80, North Side 23

McNairy 63, Lexington 50

Chester Co. 53, Adamsville 38

Haywood 77, Ripley 49

Bradford 39, South Fulton 36

Greenfield 60, Lake Co. 30

Halls 68, Humboldt 18

McKenzie 74, Big Sandy 39

Gleason 41, Dresden 26

 

BOYS:

Dyersburg 56, Milan 54

South Gibson 59, Crockett Co. 53

South Side 74, Adamsville 40

Chester Co. 83, North Side 73

Lexington 62, Riverside 57

Scotts Hill 63, McNairy 58

Haywood 77, Millington 54

McKenzie 80, Clarksburg 38

