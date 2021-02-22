Willie Frank Wilson

Services for Willie Frank Wilson, 72, will be held Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:30 pm at The Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Wildersville, TN. Interment will follow after the United States Marine Corps Military Honors. Mr. Wilson, an employee at Republic Door, died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. He was born on February 18, 1949 in Prairie, Mississippi to Willie Pete Wilson and Della Gladley Taylor. He was a member of Greater Enon Baptist Church in McKenzie, he was an United States Marine Corps Veteran serving during the Vietnam War during the years 1967 – 1969. He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife of almost 23 years Karen Milton Wilson of McKenzie, his mother Della Taylor of Michigan City, Indiana, a daughter Tamara Hicks of Arkansas, three sons Willie Hicks of Indiana, Brian Gilbert of Lexington, TN, Brandon Gilbert of Huntingdon, and a sister Lortha (Alvin) McBride of Gary, Indiana.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.