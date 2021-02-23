Amanda “Mandy” Beth Coggeshall Branch

Amanda “Mandy” Beth Coggeshall Branch age 45, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at her home in Brownsville, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Pastor Susan Atkinson officiating. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation for the Branch family will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour.

Mrs. Branch was born in Dayton, OH on December 13, 1975. She worked as a teacher for the Haywood County School System and was a member of the Oakland Faith United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling, writing, the outdoors, gardening and her dogs.

Mandy is survived by her husband of 25 years, Mr. Kenneth Branch of Brownsville, TN; her father: Kenneth Coggeshall (Cheryl) of FL; her mother: Donna Chestnut (David) of FL; two brothers: Kenneth Coggeshall and John Chestnut both of Ohio; five sisters: Wendy Mastroni (David) of FL, Rachel Turner (Clay) of FL, Elaine Arnott of PA, Angie Arnott of MI, Wendy Lynn Chestnut of OH; She leaves a legacy of extended family and a host of friends.