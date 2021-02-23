Henry County Medical Center to hold vaccination events Wednesday, Thursday

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center will be holding two vaccination events in the coming days.

The events will be for residents over the age of 65, and will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24 and Thursday, Feb. 25, according to the release.

On Wednesday, HCMC says a drive-thru event will be at the Henry County Healthcare Center Plumley Rehab parking lot.

The release says the event will begin at 9 a.m. and will run until all of the vaccine is distributed.

HCMC says Thursday’s event will be for those with scheduled appointments, and will be a “first does” event.

If you receive your vaccine on Thursday, you will be asked to return for a second dose on March 25, according to the release.

HCMC asks that you download the vaccination form from their website or social media.

For more information, call (731) 644-3463.