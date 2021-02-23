James Hicks
|James Hicks of Henry
|78
|Jackson Madison County General Hospital
|Sunday, February 21, 2021
|2:00 PM Friday, February 26, 2021
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Bro. John Sutton
|Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
|5:00-7:00PM Thursday, February 25, 2021 and after 12:00 PM Friday
|October 1, 1942 in Henry County, Tennessee
|John Foust, Byron Foust, Eric Larson, Eddie Turner, Jamey Tosh and Jonathan Tosh.
|Charles “Glenn” Hicks and Katie “ Lurline” Foust Hicks, both preceded
|Cindy Cavinder of Forest, Ohio
|Randy (Carolee) Strong of Sparks, Nevada
Darryl Strong of Phoenix, Arizona
|8
|Charles (Judy) Hicks of Hernando, Florida
|Niece: Teresa Turner (Eric Larson) of Paris, TN
Great niece: Penny Turner (Scott Marshall) of Henry, TN
Great nephew: Shawn (Jamie) Turner of Paris, TN
Great great nephew: River Turner of Paris, TN
|James worked for Tosh Farms for 46 years. He loved cutting wood, gardening and he loved his dogs.
Memorials may be made to: Henry Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Animal Shelter,
P.O. Box 639, Paris, TN 38242