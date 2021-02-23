James Hicks

Hicks JamesJames Hicks of Henry
78
Jackson Madison County General Hospital
Sunday, February 21, 2021
2:00 PM Friday, February 26, 2021
McEvoy Funeral Home
Bro. John Sutton
Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
5:00-7:00PM Thursday, February 25, 2021 and after 12:00 PM Friday
October 1, 1942 in Henry County, Tennessee
John Foust, Byron Foust, Eric Larson, Eddie Turner, Jamey Tosh and Jonathan Tosh.
Charles “Glenn” Hicks and Katie “ Lurline” Foust Hicks, both preceded
Cindy Cavinder of Forest, Ohio
Randy (Carolee) Strong of Sparks, Nevada

Darryl Strong of Phoenix, Arizona
8
Charles (Judy) Hicks of Hernando, Florida
Niece: Teresa Turner (Eric Larson) of Paris, TN

Great niece: Penny Turner (Scott Marshall) of Henry, TN

Great nephew: Shawn (Jamie) Turner of Paris, TN

Great great nephew: River Turner of Paris, TN
James worked for Tosh Farms for 46 years. He loved cutting wood, gardening and he loved his dogs.

Memorials may be made to: Henry Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Animal Shelter,

P.O. Box 639, Paris, TN 38242
