Pauline Brewer Cherry, age 95, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and wife of the late Harry Cherry, departed this life Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021 at Pine Meadows Healthcare Center in Bolivar, Tennessee.

Pauline was born February 22, 1925 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Homer and Lillian Martindale Brewer. She was a homemaker throughout her life and enjoyed reading books and crocheting.

Mrs. Cherry is survived by her son, James Michael Cherry (Candice) of Stoderdale, NH; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Cherry; two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Brewer and Rose Cherry; two grandchildren, Sarah Cherry and James Michael Cherry; and one great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Cherry; and two brothers, Robert Gene Brewer and Jesse Leon Brewer.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.