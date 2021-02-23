Robert McCain Hall, age 89, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, went to his heavenly home on February 21, 2021.

Robert was born in Memphis, Tennessee on July 9, 1931 to Van Bryant and Eva Fowlkes Hall. He graduated from Whitehaven high School in 1949 and was married February 22, 1951 to the former Vera “Vee” Katherine Canady. After serving in the Air Force in South Carolina, they returned to Memphis to raise their two children, Pamela Hall Fields of Moscow, TN and Mark McCain Hall of Houma, LA. Robert was employed by Delta Refining Company. He was an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow, TN and served as a Deacon and church treasurer.

In addition to his wife, Vera, and two children, he is survived by his grandson, Mark M. Hall II (Kim) of Columbia, TN; three great-grandchildren, Paisley, Peyton and Ethan Hall; and four extended great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Ercelle Stewart, Doris Goudy and Iola Hayes; and two brothers, Ivan Hall and Donnell Hall.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hall will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow, Tennessee. The officiating ministers will be Rev. David Parlow and Rev. Larry Montgomery. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Hall will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mark M. Hall II, Doug Hall, Jeremy McClure, David Morrison, JD Miller, Jr. and Larry Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers will be James McClure, Billy McClure and Ed Hamric.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1960 Oak Grove Drive, Moscow, TN 38057.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.