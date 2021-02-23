Terry Lynn Suddeath age 57, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his home in Jackson, TN. Graveside Services will be conducted on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in the Poplar Corner Baptist Church Cemetery of Bells, TN.

Mr. Terry was a member of the Poplar Corner Baptist Church and worked as a Machinist for many years. He proudly served his country in the United States National Guard Army Reserve with over 10 years of service. He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Thomas Louis Suddeath.

He is survived by his mother: Susie Pipkin Suddeath of Jackson, TN; one brother: Ricky Suddeath (Jennifer) of Muskegon, MI; one sister: Kathy Kirk (Kevin) of Bells, TN; three nephews: Brad Smith (Megan) of Medon, TN, Alex Suddeath of Muskegon, MI, Kody and Kory Kirk of Bells, TN; three nieces: Katrina Bennett of Oakfield, TN, Heather and Heidi Suddeath of Muskegon, MI; his beloved kitty, Tabby and he leaves a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, the Suddeath family requests that memorials be made to the Jackson-Madison County Humane Society, 23 Pinnacle Drive, Jackson, TN 38305.

—