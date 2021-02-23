West Tennessee Healthcare gives update on LIFT Wellness Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Board of Trustees of West Tennessee Healthcare held their monthly board meeting Tuesday.

Board members discussed numerous topics such as employees of the month, hospital finance budgets and some updates on the LIFT Wellness Center.

Director of LIFT Wellness, Miki Martin discussed the importance of the medical fitness center and what they offer.

She also discussed new reopening guidelines and the challenges COVID-19 put on the center.

“Utilization, we still don’t have people coming like they were, and that’s a little one of the downsides that I knew would happen is when people get out of the habit because it is such a habit. Everything we do in life is a series of habits. Our exercise and medicine referrals have dropped as well and that’s just people not being sure not being confident,” Martin said.

Martin says one positive came out of the pandemic: the offerings of many different virtual classes.

She says that she hopes the center can eventually get all members back that were lost during the pandemic.