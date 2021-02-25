Services for Charlotte Ann Drewry, 66, will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Dennis Trull officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 11:00 am until service time. Mrs. Drewry, a Para Optometric Tech at Spivey Eye Clinic, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at St. Thomas Hospital Midtown in Nashville. She was born on May 2, 1954 in Milan, Tennessee to James F. and Mary Elizabeth McUmber Womble formerly of Greenfield. She was a member of McKenzie First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband Jerry Drewry of McKenzie, two sons Shannon Drewry and Ryan (Tonya) Drewry and a granddaughter Molly Drewry all of McKenzie .

Memorials may be made to McKenzie First Baptist Church 619 Stonewall Street North McKenzie, TN 38201 or to the American Cancer Society for Carroll County at www.relayforlifeofcarrollcount y.com

Pallbearers who will be serving are: Shannon Drewry, Ryan Drewry, Casey Drewry, Shawn Warren, Nick Warren, and Mark Anderson

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.