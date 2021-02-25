Patricia Glenn Brake Boals, age 82 of Paris, TN passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021. She was born September 18, 1938 in Dyersburg, Tennessee to the late Joseph Eldred Brake and the late Beatrice Weeks Brake. On January 4, 1992 she married Homer “Ansil” Boals and he preceded her in death on April 17, 2013.

Pat is survived by one niece: Kay (Bill) Harber; three great nieces: Laura (Jason) Lee, Leann (Ryan) Hagen and Christy (Steven) Pledge; one great nephew, Joseph (Katie) Brown; numerous great great nieces and nephews; and her faithful fur companions: Cole and Teddy.

Besides her parents and husband, Pat was also preceded in death by her sister, Doris B. Greenway and niece, Dinah F. Clark.

Pat thoroughly enjoyed history, historical preservation, and genealogy as evidence in her organizational memberships and leadership roles.

The Captain Charles Barham Chapter was organized by on December 8, 1979 at the Paris Elks Lodge in Paris, Tennessee.

Over the forty-one years of her membership in the chapter, Pat has served as President and First Vice President, which position she held until her death. In addition she has served in numerous committee chairmanships.

In the Tennessee State Society Pat served as President from 1995-1997 and was the Tennessee Dame of the Year in 1992 and has served as chairman of several committees.

At the National level of Colonial Dames XVII Century Pat has served as Librarian General, Corresponding Secretary General, Second Vice-President and First Vice-President Pro Tem.

Pat was also a member of the National Society of Saints and Sinners, Society of Descendants of Lady Godiva, and a life member of Jamestowne Society, a charter member of Col. Gideon Macon Chapter, Daughters of the American Colonists and served as Chapter and State Regent in DAC, member of First Families of Tennessee, National Society Dames of the Court of Honor, United States Daughters of 1812.

She was a Past Regent of John Babb Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Paris as well as a member of Americans of Royal Descent, Colonial Order of the Crown, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Real Great Granddaughters of the UDC, and National Society of Magna Charter Dames and Barrons where she was State Treasurer and State First Vice President.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Paris, Tennessee and is a longtime supporter of the Tennessee State Veterans Home at Humboldt, Tennessee.

Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Monday, March 1, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with Gary Collier officiating. Serving as pallbearers are John David Olive, Curtis Martin, Dr. Jason Lee and Steven Pledge. Visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:30 PM on Monday at McEvoy Funeral Home prior to the graveside service. Due to COVID-19, there will be no receiving line at the visitation and masks are required at the graveside service. Friends and family are encouraged to include their contact information in the registry book so her family can properly thank them for their presence.

Memorials for Ms. Boals may be made in her honor to the Henry Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 639, Paris, TN 38242 or Tennessee State Veterans Home, 2865 E. Main Street, Humboldt, TN 38343.