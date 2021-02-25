William Harlan Pulliam

, age 85, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Ava Pulliam, departed this life Wednesday evening, February 24, 2021 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Harlan was born June 5, 1935 in Somerville, the son of the late Thomas Jefferson Pulliam and Evanna Harvey Pulliam. He served his country in the United States Army and was employed with South Central Bell for 38 years before his retirement. He was of the Baptist faith and an active member at Living Testimony Church in Somerville. Harlan was a member of the Jaycee’s and organized the first Christmas parade in Somerville.

A businessman in all aspects, Harlan will be remembered for being a dedicated friend who never met a stranger. He was a Colonel on staff that was active in politics and was a great football player in earlier years. Harlan loved telling stories to family and friends. He could fix just about anything and his favorite saying was, “If you have Jesus, you never die!”.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Pulliam was preceded in death by his first wife who died November 8, 2002, Mary Elizabeth “Mimi” Walker Pulliam; his stepson, Keith Hawkins; three brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wife, Ava Pulliam of Somerville, TN; two daughters, Terri Edwards of Batesville, MS and Mary Beth Pulliam of Somerville, TN; his son, Chris Pulliam (Brandy) of Somerville, TN; his stepdaughter, Dana Voyles (Ricky); four grandchildren, Lauren Edwards Spencer (Lee), Hunter Pulliam (SaraBeth Currey), Zeb Pulliam and Clara Pulliam; and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Pulliam will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Pulliam will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Thomas Crawford, Harvey Crawford, Ronald Crawford, Colin Anderson, Ed Pulliam, Damon Pulliam and Bubba Walters.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.