5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know: Paris

PARIS, Tenn. — Paris, Tennessee. You know it bears the name of the French capital, but why? And what about that giant fish that sits at the intersection of Tyson Avenue and Veterans Drive?

These are 5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know About Paris.

Made by a Self-Made Millionaire

The Cavitt Place is a hidden gem in Paris.

Built by O.C Barton, a self-made millionaire, the building now serves as both a museum and the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center, according to its director.

First to be Incorporated

The director of the Heritage Center also says Paris was the first town to be incorporated in West Tennessee.

According to the city, it became Henry County’s seat on September 23, 1823.

Paris, Tennessee

Why “Paris?” The city says it was named in honor of Marquis de Lafayette, according to the city.

Lafayette was expected to visit in 1825, so residents placed name suggestions in a hat, according to the city.

The name “Paris” was drawn, and the city went on to bear the name of the French capital.

Eiffel Tower

Paris is home to a 70-foot replica of the 1,063-foot original Eiffel Tower. The tower has been in the city for over 20 years.

It was recently featured in the January 2021 issue of Southern Living Magazine.

Fish Fry

The city is home to the “World’s Largest Fish Fry.”

This festival usually consists of pageants, games, races and more. However, it had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s website says one account recorded over 12,500 pounds of catfish at the festival!