Department of Health addresses vaccination efforts across state

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health provided an update on vaccination efforts across the state.

Much of the call focused on recent incidents in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department came under fire for what state officials characterized as vaccine mismanagement.

Commissioner of Health, Dr. Lisa Piercey, discussed how the state provides oversight. One incident in the county is prompting the FBI to get involved, showing the seriousness of how they treat mismanagement.

“My non-negotiable has been, we will not slow down vaccination efforts as long as we believe it is safe and effective. We will honor the appointments, we will honor the schedule and the events,” Piercey said.

Piercey said they do give county health departments control over many aspects of the vaccination process, but they do have some guidelines to follow.