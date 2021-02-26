Henry County Medical Center updates visitation policy

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center will be moving to a more relaxed visitation policy on March 1.

The center says this decision comes as Henry County sees both a lower positivity rate, and a 16% vaccination rate among residents.

Though the policy changes, HCMC is reminding residents to continue to be safe.

“Thank you to our patients, families, and visitors for your support and understanding of restricted visitation during the peaks of COVID-19,” said Lisa Casteel, CEO of HCMC. “We are excited

to announce we have very few to no patients with COVID-19 in the facility and that we are lifting many of the visitation restrictions. Please remember to bring and wear your masks.”

The release from the center says general visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and only two visitors will be allowed to see the patient at a time.

To see more details on the updated policy, visit their website.