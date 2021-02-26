Mask mandate extended to March 31 in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is extending the mask mandate in Madison County to March 31, according to a news release.

Leaders in Madison County say the number of new cases are down, and hope that the extension will keep the county on the right path.

“Our daily case counts are down and fewer Madison County residents are being hospitalized due to COVID-19,” said Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris. “We’re headed in the right direction. Let’s keep it that way. I support the decision to extend the mask mandate another month and am optimistic it will expire soon.”

“We need to continue wearing masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger. “These most recent numbers are promising. I’m confident as more people are vaccinated the mask mandate will be lifted.”

The release says that masks will be required at all businesses open to the public. However, children under the age of two and places of worship are exempt.

Leaders with the health department hope to let the mandate expire once more residents are vaccinated, according to the release.

The health department says it has provided over 17,000 doses, with nearly 7,240 of those being fully vaccinated.