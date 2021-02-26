Westview’s Ty Simpson commits to Alabama

MARTIN, Tenn. — Before he ever stepped foot on a high school football field, Ty Simpson was already gaining national attention for his ability to throw a football. Now after three years as the starting quarterback at Westview High School, Simpson has developed into one of the top prospects in the country, heavily recruited by countless Division-I programs.

Friday afternoon in Martin, the Charger community gathered at the high school campus as their QB made his verbal commitment to the University of Alabama. Along with the Crimson Tide, Simpson’s final choices were narrowed down to Clemson, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and UT-Martin.

During his time so far at Westview, Simpson has thrown for over 4,600 yards for 48 touchdowns, has been named an All-Region member each year, and was honored as an All-State selection for 2020.

With so much to think about leading up to his special day, Simpson explained what led to his decision and why he’s now saying “Roll Tide.”

“You know it really came down to player development, and honestly the right fit for me, and at the time I feel like it’s Alabama. Being able to talk to Nick Saban every day this week, it’s awesome. I want to play for that man.”

Now after joining the defending national champions, Simpson explained that before he turns his full attention to the gridiron, he’ll now be taking his talents to the baseball diamond for the 2021 season.